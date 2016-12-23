Julian Draxler has said he is in talks with a 'couple of clubs' but a final decision on his future destination is yet to be made. The German midfielder is guaranteed to leave current employers Wolfsburg in January but interested clubs will have to meet the Bundesliga outfit's valuation.

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to land Draxler's signature, but Premier League side Arsenal are also in the mix, according to one of the members of the player's entourage. The Daily Mail says the Bundesliga club will demand at least £34m ($41.8m) to allow the midfielder to leave, which will make the former favourites as it is unlikely that Arsene Wenger will match that valuation during the January transfer window despite Mesut Ozil reportedly urging his manager to sign his compatriot.

"I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made. We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us," Draxler told Bild, as quoted by ESPN.

"Julian is hesitating between PSG and Arsenal. For the moment, he is thinking. Nothing is done," a member from his entourage added, as quoted by the Mirror.

Draxler communicated his desire to leave the Bundesliga club during the summer transfer window, but Wolfsburg rejected his plea and fined him for his comments. He was later booed by the fans during a game after which he reiterated his stance, and the club are now willing to grant his wish to depart after what has been a poor start to the 2016/17 campaign for both parties.

Meanwhile, ESPN are reporting that a deal between the Ligue 1 champions and Wolfsburg has been agreed for the transfer of Draxler. It is believed that PSG will pay the German club an initial fee of €35m with the overall fee likely to increase by around €10m in bonuses.