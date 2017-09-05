Julian Draxler insists he is ready to challenge both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a starting role at Paris Saint-Germain following Arsenal's interest in signing him on transfer deadline day.

Draxler, 23, joined PSG in January but an unprecedented summer of spending in the French capital would appear to have damaged his chances of holding onto the first-team role he won during the second half of the 2016-17 season.

Neymar arrived at the Parc de Princes from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198m and was joined by the most sought-after young talent in football in Mbappe on transfer deadline day – joining the club on an initial loan deal which can be made permanent for £165m next summer.

The duo are expected to form a fearsome triumvirate upfront alongside Edinson Cavani, with Neymar expected to take up Draxler's role on the left.

PSG were said to be eager to offload members of their squad in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations during the summer with the Germany international one of those who saw his future come under doubt alongside Angel di Maria and Lucas Moura. Arsenal, who have long been linked with the attacking midfielder, were said to be considering a move for him on deadline day as the club prepared to cash in on Alexis Sanchez.

But Draxler believes he still has a role to play in Paris. "I am greatly looking forward to playing with [Neymar and Mbappe] — but, if players are bought for €222m or €180m, they have an advantage on paper," Draxler said after Germany cruised to a 6-0 win over Norway in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Monday. But I am confident — that's why I didn't think about leaving Paris."

Draxler's two appearances for PSG so far this season have both come from off the substitutes' bench.