Deemed one of the most inauspicious television shows that has ever been, with countless injuries and disasters since its 2014 launch, it may come as a surprise that so many familiar faces have signed up for The Jump's 2017 series.

Many celebrities are willing to take their lives into their hands for the upcoming Channel 4 show, with the likes of Bradley Wiggins, Towie star Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson preparing to hit the slopes.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm when the new season will start, but there have been no shortage of stars willing to risk physical grievances, despite the likes of Beth Tweddle and Tina Hobley sustaining serious injuries from previous series.

This year's line-up is to include retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, retired Welsh international rugby player Gareth Thomas, former footballer Robbie Fowler and Jason Robinson OBE – the former English rugby union captain.

Other sporty entrees include Olympians Louis Smith, Taekwondo champion Jade Jones and Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox.

The less athletic stars taking part include Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews – who has taken a step back from the limelight in recent months after the announcement of his brother James' engagement to Pippa Middleton – comedian Mark Dolan and model Vogue Williams.

Other familiar faces include The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright, reality TV star Josie Gibson, TV presenter Emma Parker-Bowles and model Caprice Bourret. In appearing on The Jump, Bright follows in her on-off boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent's footsteps – but whether she will trump his record of being eliminated twice remains to be seen.

Ahead of the show's launch, eight-time Olympic medallist Sir Bradley explained how skiing is a big passion of his. He told PA: "It was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up.

"Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don't call me a celebrity."