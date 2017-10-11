A junior doctor has been put on the Sex Offenders' Register after grabbing a woman's breasts during consensual sex – despite her telling him not to.

Philip Queree, 37, was arrested and charged after his Tinder date suffered bruising to her breasts after the encounter.

Despite consenting to having sex with Queree, the victim said she didn't want her breasts touched and accused him of using "excessive force".

The trainee doctor, who studied medicine at King's College London, denied one count of indecent assault, but was found guilty following a trial at a magistrates' court in Jersey.

He was sentenced to 180 hours of community service and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years.

The conviction has now left Queree's dream of becoming a doctor in tatters, his barrister said.

In a written judgment seen by The Sun, Magistrate Bridget Shaw said: "I am sure that [the victim] withdrew consent for Queree to grab her breasts. Queree knew this but continued to do so forcefully, causing the complainant considerable pain. This was an assault.

"Queree touched a sexual and intimate part of her body in a sexual manner without her consent. Irrespective of her consent to other sexual conduct, I am sure that the touching was in circumstances of indecency and thus Queree is guilty of indecent assault."

In deciding to put Queree on the Sex Offenders' Register, she said: "I am concerned that you pose a risk of sexual harm to others."

The court heard the pair had met on Tinder and had sex at the end of their second date on 20 August last year.

The sexual encounter saw Queree grab at the woman's breasts "really hard" to the point she started crying and was in pain, the court was told.

The victim said after having a shower she showed Queree bruising on her left breast. After asking for an explanation, she said he told her: "I need to go now and think about what I have done to you."

Advocate David Steenson, defending, said that the case had ruined his client's life.

"His life has gone from being an extremely promising one, from being a doctor, to being unemployed," he said.

Queree, a first offender, is now living on £92 a week in benefits while staying at his parents' home, Steenson added.

He said his client intended to appeal against the conviction to the Channel Islands' Royal Court.