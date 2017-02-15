The production of Jurassic World 2 has officially kicked off in London where the location of the first part of the sequel will be shot. Producer Frank Marshall shared the update by tweeting a picture from his office that is decorated with dinosaur souvenirs setting the perfect ambiance for the upcoming sci-fi thriller. The production will reportedly begin this month at Pinewood Studios in London.

Upon completion of the London schedule, the crew will head towards Hawaii, where a major portion of the film will be shot. The plot of the film will remain a deep mystery until Universal Pictures releases the synopsis. But considering the late premiere date (mid-2018), it is unlikely that the official synopsis will be released anytime soon.

However, a recent website registration for the upcoming dinosaur flick has raised speculations that the fifth Jurassic film will be based on the destruction of the genetically created prehistoric animals. Until the last film, the plot was more about the threats of the gigantic animals inside the high-tech theme park.

According to Jurassic Post, Universal Pictures has purchased the rights for three website domains IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com (and .org), which hint at the plot of the film. It is not yet clear whether the domains are for a game or if they have any connection to the sequel's storyline.

The fan website speculates two plot options. One suggests the destruction of the animals inside the Isla Nublar after a chain of events. Another plot theory, the website suspects involves a volcano that threatens the existence of the theme park and its inhabitants, which will prompt an ethical and legal battle over whether to rescue the animals or not.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who is now co-writing the second film, has previously said that the second part will address animal rights issues. Speaking to Time he said: "The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today."

Speaking of the tone of the story, director J A Bayona has warned viewers of a "darker and scarier" plot. "We are going to places where the saga has never been before and at the same time we are paying tribute to the franchise. We will take it a step further. There are things that will happen that people are not expecting and they really are shocking."

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to Jurassic World 2 to reprise their characters as Owen and Claire in the highly anticipated sequel that is scheduled to premiere in June 2018.