The Universal Pictures has released the official poster and plot synopsis for its upcoming movie, Jurassic World 2, titled Fallen Kingdom. The sequel will feature new dinosaur breeds which are more "awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before" and we have some new details about when the first trailer will come out.

The movie's poster sports the tagline, "Life finds a way," and the official plot description reads as follows:

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

According to reports, the first trailer for the hit Jurassic Park sequel may come out on 13 December, 2017 and will be and be attached to The Last Jedi in theatres. However, take this news with a pinch of salt as Universal is yet to officially confirm the news.

Director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow spoke about Jurassic World 2 on Josh Horowitz's HappySadConfused podcast, and revealed that the film is also set to explore new territory.

Teasing theme, Trevorrow said, "It's definitely about our greed and the depths of depravity that humans will sink in order to satisfy their need for profit. We're certainly continuing with a lot of those themes but in different ways."

"But without spoiling anything there's definitely new themes that have never been examined in a Jurassic movie before that we've gotten into that I really think will expand people's idea of what these movies can be, that it's not just people running away from dinosaurs on an island," he added.

The film starring Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Jeff Goldblum reprising character Dr Ian Malcolm hits the theatres on 22 June, 2018.