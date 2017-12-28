Jurassic World continued Steven Spielberg's legacy by revisiting Isla Nublar Island, the site of the original Jurassic Park created by John Hammond. Although fans and critics of the action thriller weren't quite excited about the plot, things are soon going to change with the Fallen Kingdom, releasing in theatres on 22 June, 2018.

Colin Trevorrow, who has passed on the directorial hat to J A Bayona after helming the first film in the trilogy of the dinosaur film, has teased that the second film will set the stage for Jurassic World 3. "I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were making the first movie, 'This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here's the end of the end,'" he told Sebas Tabany in a YouTube interview.

Despite criticism, the first film in the trilogy with Chris Pratt as the lead, went on to rule the box office by earning over $1.67bn (over £1.10bn) around the world. Trevorrow has written the script for the Fallen Kingdom and insists that the idea is to give the triology a logical end.

"This is where we want to go. I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested. It needs to be thought through on that level. It can't be arbitrary, especially if we want to turn this into a character-based franchise with people who you lean in to follow what they're going to do," he added.

Pratt, who plays Owen Grady, a navy veteran who trained the velociraptors to be human-friendly in the first film, is set to return. But this time he is on a different mission. In the first film, the Jurassic World theme park is ruined after the highly intelligent Indominus breaks free and destroys everything that comes its way. The chaos leads other raptors to attack the park visitors and everyone is forced to leave the island once again allowing the genetically created pre-historic animals to roam free.

The second film opens four years after the prequel and Owen is tasked to save the dinosaurs from a looming volcanic eruption threatens to annihilate the raptors forever.

While the trailer for the film doesn't give away anything, it appears Pratt's character is up for some insane duty and is determined to save his favourite raptors by risking his life.

The ending of the film still remains intriguing, but Trevorrow insists it will set the stage for the third and final film. "At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future."