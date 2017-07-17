Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool could switch targets if they cannot reach an agreement for their primary transfer targets this summer.

The Reds have signed Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke from AS Roma and Chelsea respectively thus far and the German coach has targeted further additions before the start of the Premier League season on 11 August.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, but were warned off by the south coast club, which resulted in the Merseyside club issuing a public apology and ending their interest in the defender.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is also keen on signing a midfielder this summer and has identified Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita as his preferred target. The defensive midfielder is said to be keen to work under Klopp, but his current employers are unwilling to sanction the sale. It is being suggested that the Bundesliga club have rejected a Liverpool club record offer for the Guinea international.

The Liverpool boss confirmed that they will persevere to reach agreements with the club's primary targets, but admits that they are more likely to switch targets than not sign any more players before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

"We pretty much have all what you need," Klopp said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "But at the end it is still business, whether you have the money. You go out and see the car that you have been dreaming about your whole life. You say "here is the money" but they say to you "I don't want to sell the car". You say "but I have got the money!" but they say "I don't want to sell."

"Things like this happen in life, not only football. It is not about this. They say "go for another car in another colour" but you say "that's ok but I want this". It is pretty simple. You can imagine how it works. It is not that we are doing something that other clubs aren't doing. Or we are more silly or they are more smart.

"It's all possible. It's more likely doing that than doing nothing. It's about having a need, having the opportunity. It's not like I can give you the answer 'bam, bam, bam, shoot, done!" the German coach added.

"We have the money, we have different things but it is still like this. We want to have the right things (and not) just do something. It is not about a number. It is about how it all fits together."