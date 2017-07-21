Jurgen Klopp says RB Leipzig are "lucky" that they seemingly do not have to sell any players this summer as Liverpool's protracted pursuit of Naby Keita rumbles on.

Liverpool are extremely eager to bring the highly-rated Guinea midfielder to Anfield and have reportedly already seen two separate bids - worth £57m ($74.1m) and £66m respectively - for his services rejected. The Mail reported earlier this week that they were ready to launch a third offer in a persistent quest to land one of Klopp's priority targets.

Leipzig, who finished as runners-up to reigning champions Bayern Munich in their very first Bundesliga campaign in 2016-17, have frequently reiterated a desire to keep their young and talented squad fully intact as they prepare for a maiden season of Champions League football.

Revealing that second offer during an interview with Bild, Austrian billionaire and Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz commented that Keita has a contract and would "accomplish it".

The 22-year-old signed a four-year deal in Saxony in June 2016 after impressing for sister club Red Bull Salzburg and subsequently made 32 appearances during a successful year under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Klopp was powerless to prevent the likes of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski defecting to title rivals Bayern during his successful seven-year stint at Borussia Dortmund and claims that Leipzig are fortunate not to find themselves in a similar situation.

"Mr Mateschitz? What did he say? Lucky man, huh?" he was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo at a press conference held in Hong Kong, where Liverpool, who defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 on Wednesday (19 July), face Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy final tomorrow.

"They don't have to sell players. When I was at [Borussia] Dortmund we always had to sell players. Meanwhile, they don't have to sell players any more so, obviously, I'm always a little bit too late. What can I say? There's nothing to say about this."

Klopp has remained relaxed over the complicated chase for Keita with six weeks left until the transfer window closes and gave a typically humorous response when quizzed about that second rebuffed offer a few days ago.

"What do you know?" he said. "£66m turned down today? Oh my God, which newspaper?"

Pressed on how much higher Liverpool were willing to go, he replied: "Are we in Vegas or what? I told you I don't speak about this. Are we in Macau?"

Liverpool have signed two new players so far this summer in Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke and are believed to be on the verge of acquiring Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull City in a £10m deal.