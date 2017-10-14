Jurgen Klopp has brushed off Barcelona's attempt to unsettle Philippe Coutinho suggesting that Barcelona have other problems to deal with at the moment rather than thinking of their dealings during the January transfer window.

The German coach was referring to the ongoing referendum where Catalonia is demanding independence from Spain.

Barcelona failed with a move for the Brazilian midfielder during the summer transfer window despite making multiple bids and the player himself putting in a transfer request. Liverpool stood firm on their stance that Coutinho was not for sale and he has since been integrated back into the first-team.

The Catalan club have not given up hope on taking the Reds midfielder to the Camp Nou and have again openly declared their intention of making a move when the transfer market opens again in January.

Klopp, however, ignored their comments stating that he is not thinking about the January window at the moment and even if players change in the future it is out of his control.

"There is another transfer window in January, we cannot change this," Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I have nothing to say about it. It is an open window. Maybe a few players will change in the future, I have no clue.

"At this moment I am really not interested in the January window. I read a lot about Barcelona in the last few days but it was all about the referendum. Nothing about football. In my opinion they have other problems at the moment rather than what transfers they can make in January," the German coach explained.

The Reds manager will be keen to maintain his entire squad's focus on their upcoming game against Manchester United on Saturday (14 October). He also confirmed Coutinho and compatriot Roberto Firmino are fit despite playing for Brazil and making the 5000-mile trip from their homeland to England just 48-hours before the big game.