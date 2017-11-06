Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line for further starts for his new club after being labelled as "important" by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The ex-Arsenal man had endured a tough beginning to life on Merseyside since his deadline day move, failing to make a single top flight start for the Reds during his first two months of his tenure.

But following a string of cameo outings in the Premier League, Oxlade-Chamberlain was selected from the start for the trip to West Ham United, in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson, and marked his full league debut with a goal in the 4-1 win.

The subdued start to Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool career saw him omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad to face Germany and Brazil during the international break, and he faces an uphill task to ensures he plays at next year's World Cup.

But Klopp has attributed the ex-Southampton youngster's ponderous start down to a change in tactics from his days with Arsenal. The German believes 'The Ox' he is now ready to make a genuine impact with Liverpool.

"It was very intense for him, completely different to the things that he is used to," he said of Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Liverpool Echo. "He did really well. I know for these offensive skilled players, how difficult it is for them, to have me all the time shouting. In the first half when he was on the other side, it wasn't good for my voice.

"I just like this player because he is already experienced but he is so open to get used to what we do and that is really nice. I'm happy, really happy, that he could make this decisive moment [scoring the third goal in Liverpool's win]. They were all decisive by the end but I would like to have this answer always when we concede a goal. It would make life easier.

"He needs to get used to the intensity that we ask. It's not that Arsenal didn't, they play fantastic football. But we are really on it with these counter-pressing things and the switch immediately to make the break. The problem is that we are all used to it and if you are not used to it, and you defend differently and you drop when they get the ball, that is a different thing.

"He knew when he came and we signed him that this will happen and we would ask for this and it is nice. But a lot of players are like 'yeah, yeah, yeah, I want' and he is like 'what do you want from me?' and he reacts. He will be a really important player for us."

After the international break Liverpool welcome Southampton in the Premier League before travelling to Sevilla, where they could secure a berth in the Champions League last 16. Champions Chelsea then travel to Anfield before a visit to Stoke City rounds off their November schedule.