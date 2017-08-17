Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are still looking for potential further summer transfers, although claims that he is content with the strength of his current squad.

The Reds have endured something of a frustrating window to date, acquiring just three new players - Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson - to help bolster their ranks for a return to European football.

A well-documented pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita now looks to have been shelved until 2018, while Southampton remain adamant that Virgil van Dijk is not for sale despite the unsettled centre-back training on his own and handing in a transfer request in order to try and push through a switch to Anfield.

Liverpool's recruitment plans for the next couple of weeks could yet be significantly altered by the final outcome of a long-running saga involving injured attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, a player whom Barcelona general manager Pep Segura claims is close to sealing a switch to the Nou Camp.

"Unfortunately, my English is not good enough to give 500 different answers on the same question," Klopp told reporters when asked about transfers during his pre-Crystal Palace press conference. "You can obviously see the whole market worldwide is quite difficult. A few teams are still looking and we are looking, but that's what I do when I'm not actually on the pitch or not thinking about training or not thinking about the next game.

"Of course we think [about] what we can do, but if the transfer window would have ended yesterday, we would already have a team which I like and which we can play football with. Of course, [we have] injuries here and there and that's not too cool, but still in this moment a good team.

"The transfer window is a very important time, no doubt about this, but it's also important what we do with the actual team. We will see what happens, I cannot change the answer because I don't know. A few things can happen on both sides, but obviously everything leads to the direction of August 31 and it will, I can imagine, be a busy day, and if we [will be] involved in this busy day I don't know, but we will see."

Alongside Coutinho, another midfielder who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool is Emre Can. Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are said to retain a keen interest in the German international, who is yet to extend a contract currently due to expire in June 2018 despite ongoing talks.

Klopp previously admitted that such an impasse was "not perfect", but claimed to be 100% sure that his compatriot would not be sold as a result. Addressing Can's situation again on Thursday (17 August), the manager said that "nothing" had changed.