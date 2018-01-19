Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool are not actively seeking new recruits during the remaining days of the January transfer window, but suggests that further business is possible if something "jumps in his face".

The Reds have thus far been at the centre of two of the most expensive and high-profile deals of the month after following up the record-breaking £75m ($104m) capture of centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton by finally sanctioning Philippe Coutinho's dream move to Barcelona for a fee of £142m.

The former was the highest price ever paid for a defender, while the latter has gone down as the second most-expensive transfer in the history of football - behind only Neymar's eye-watering switch from Catalonia to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool also failed in their quest to bring forward midfielder Naby Keita's summer switch from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig by six months and Klopp insists more deals will only be done if they really appeal.

Otherwise the German, who is particularly pleased to have Adam Lallana back in the fold after injury, appears perfectly content to see out the second half of the season with his current squad.

AS Roma duo Emerson Palmieri and Alisson, Thomas Lemar, Christian Pulisic, Riyad Mahrez, Malcom, Suso, James Maddison, Aleix Vidal and Ben Wilmot are among the latest players to be linked with a move to Anfield.

"The answer to something like that [is] if something jumped in my face then maybe we will think about it, but if not we don't actively [look to] find a new player that we don't know so far and think that's a solution or whatever," he told reporters when quizzed about more incomings at a press conference held before Monday night's (22 January) Premier League visit to relegation-threatened Swansea City.

"First of all, we have to use the players we have and I think that makes absolute sense because we have really high-quality players, especially Adam Lallana. He is not the replacement for Phil Coutinho, he is a completely different player but he is a fantastic player who couldn't play in the first part of the season. He is back and that's good and so I could not really say we are active, no."

Sturridge exit talk

Klopp, who has also offloaded Cameron Brannagan to Oxford United and sanctioned the loan exits of Marko Grujic, Ryan Kent, Corey Whelan and Matty Virtue, remained coy on any further departures amid speculation surrounding the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Simon Mignolet and Danny Ings.

"We have a long and very decisive part of the season still to play," he said. "I've said a few times, in this transfer window it looks always like the season is already over and then everyone who didn't play often enough wants to leave then and stuff like that. But we still have games to play and we need all of the players.

"We will see how it will be on January 31, but nothing else to say about it."

In a separate interview with Liverpool's official website, Klopp, who would not be drawn on the sizable numbers involved in Alexis Sanchez's imminent switch from Arsenal to Manchester United but said that he "cannot imagine" that Manchester City would have pulled out of the race because of money, confirmed reports that teenage forward Ben Woodburn would not be leaving Liverpool on loan this month despite strong interest from Sunderland.

"The request is logical but there's no rush at the moment," he said. "He is in the right place. We will help him, of course, and if there is any point in the next year when we think he needs to go somewhere then we will consider that for sure. But not for the moment."