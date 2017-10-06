Jurgen Klopp should be given two more transfer windows to get the Liverpool squad he wants before he can be fairly judged on his job performance, former Reds midfielder Jan Molby has said.

Klopp has come under pressure at Anfield after a poor run of form that has included just one win in the club's last seven matches across all competitions.

The Reds are seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into their crunch clash against archrivals Manchester United on 14 October.

Despite the signings of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke during the summer transfer window, Molby feels Klopp still does not have the squad he desires at Anfield.

"Ahead of his second anniversary in charge, Jurgen Klopp is starting to be on the receiving end of some grumbles but I believe that's unfair," he wrote in the Liverpool Echo.

"Klopp inherited some problems when he came and, on the face of it, it looks like he hasn't been able to deal with them.

"But I think if you're a sensible Liverpool fan looking at where we're at now, you'll be focusing on the next two transfer windows, January and next summer."

Liverpool agreed a club-record £48m ($63m) deal to sign Naby Keita from Red Bull Leipzig in August, with the midfielder set to move to Anfield in July next year.

Molby said Keita's arrival and the potential signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could transform Liverpool's fortunes.

"Up until those transfers happen, I think it's impossible to judge Klopp," he said.

Molby also commented on the lacklustre performance of Daniel Sturridge in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Newcastle, warning detractors not to write off the England international.

"I think he can still be a major force," the former Reds midfielder said. "Having the ability to finish chances is a rare skill and when he was at his peak, he was among the best."