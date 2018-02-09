Live Close Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's pre-Southampton press conference Emre Can could sign a new deal, nothing set in stone with Juventus.

Klopp will talk to Van Dijk about Southampton return but expects him to handle the match at St Mary's.

Adam Lallana is an 'option' for Sunday's clash.

Joe Gomez is running again but will play no part against Saints.

Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno have both returned to training and could feature.

43 min 13:52 Injury update "Gomez is running but not with the team. He's close. No chance for Sunday. Achance for Porto. "Klavan trained, yes. Trained last two days. Moreno needed two days, looked good yesterday. Nothing else at the moment."

45 min 13:51 On Van Dijk again "No ex-Southampton player will plat at Southampton on Sunday. I will talk to Van Dijk about it, and we will see. With centre-halves we have a problem but I will talk to him. "We are all human beings and are influenced by circumstances, it won't be a normal game for him, how can it be? They have really good centre-halves still, it was perfect business for them. Football fans want to disturb everything, will they have an influence? I don't think so, we will see."

47 min 13:48 On Alexander-Arnold's development "It's good for him that he doesn't have to play every week. He's improved a lot in training in the last few months, in the beginning he trained like kid, now it's a high level. "The football part of possession is easy for him, quick, fantastic right foot, intelligent, great crosser, but there's a lot to learn. We have the two youngest full-backs in the league so it's good we have Trent."

49 min 13:47 On his defence against Tottenham "Our problem in that game was not defending, our problem was that we didn't play football in the second half. I was not too happy with that. Individual mistakes around the goals, if it was a mistake of Lovren to touch the ball then I don't get it. "The first goal was fantastic, we have to respect this. We have to defend better, they played better in the second half, I can't remember many chances for Tottenham but they scored twice. Our defending is most of the time, really good. It's not that teams shoot like crazy and in decisive moments we concede. "Southampton play football so we must defend a little deeper and really concentrate, not speculating but anticipating and win balls in interesting situations."

53 min 13:43 "It's not Lallana's luckiest season and there's frustration in him. When I saw the other challenge I understood his reaction. That's not to excuse him but we've all done stuff we regret in football."

54 min 13:42 On Lallana "It's not nice. i spoke to him, he's not happy about it but I understand why it happened. Adam's not happy as i was not happy, he is on the way back again, we will not rush. He's an option for the squad, I sleep twice before we play and maybe I change my mind [about him starting]. We need to settle a little."

56 min 13:40 On Porto "I don't [think about Porto]. Main focus is on Southampton, we won't think about Champions League game, it's not about rotating, full power. We can't think about Porto, we have only important games in the Premier League.

57 min 13:39 On Southampton "They had a sticky start. In 2018, the results are okay or more than okay, it's good. It's a good team, a really good team, don't get why they are low in the table but its' a tough season for all of us. "It will not be a friendly game despite the special relationship. We have our own targets and it's an interesting challenge, we know a lot about Southampton, they and Bournemouth still play football. they have good players, different systems."

59 min 13:36 On Van Dijk's return to Southampton "I don't know but probably not the most friendly. People in Southampton have been really nice with Clyney and Lallana, Lovren, meh, Mane was okay, Virgil is the last one. I understand but it's nothing we think about. We got to play football and nothing else. "I don't think anything in Southampton will say we've stolen him. It was a very public deal. Maybe they are really happy and say thanks for all the money. "Ox is from there, Walcott too. There are good players from this area, maybe we should have a scouting department directly in Southampton."

1 hr 13:34 On interest in Liverpool's goalkeeping consultant "I'm not sure. Why? He gives advice for the scholar department. He can't make any decisions, that's how it is. It makes sense to have him with the scholars, he doesn't come in say 'he is our new No 1'. John Achterberg is in charge of first-team goalkeeping and we have scouts."

1 hr 13:32 On Emre Can's future and if he has agreed to join Juventus "No. He didn't come in my office and say so. Nothing new about that. I think everything is possible, but there's nothing else to say about it. No decision made so far."

1 hr 13:31 A weird start... on his favourite 80's band "Bay City Rollers. Was that the 80's or 70's?"

1 hr 13:21 Liverpool may have not seen the best of Virgil van Dijk yet, but club legend Phil Thompson is convinced the £75m recruit could become the captain at Anfield before too long. "Dare I say it, he looks a future captain material," Thompson told Sky Sports. "The way he plays, with his presence, I'd like to think he could grow into that role in another 12 months. "He needs to be a better organiser, which will come with experience, because you need to have that ability to make sure everybody is organised, even when you're not having a good game yourself."

1 hr 13:12 Adam Lallana made an appearance for Liverpool's Under-23 squad as he battles back to full fitness, but his stint with the club's youngsters didn't go as planned. The 29-year-old was shown a straight red card for attacking a young Tottenham starlet but will not be suspended for first-team matches, meaning he could be available to face his former club Southampton if Klopp deems him fit enough to play.

1 hr 13:06 Klopp will no doubt be asked to discuss Virgil van Dijk's return to Southampton this afternoon. The Dutchman, who gave away a penalty against Tottenham after booting Erik Lamela up in the air, is expecting a hostile reception in Hampshire but admits there is nothing he can do about it. "Maybe they can boo the whole game. You can't do anything about it," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "Obviously it'll be nice to see the players and the friends I have there but, for me, it is going to be about one thing only and that is to win the game."

1 hr 12:56 Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has received a lot of praise for his performance in recent weeks, and his compatriot Gary McAllister, who proved to be a crucial figure for the Reds in the early 2000's, has kept a keen eye on the former Hull City star's progress throughout his career. "I've followed Andy right from Queen's Park. I was working up in Scotland when he first signed for Dundee United and he was getting more exposure. I became a fan then," McAllister told Liverpool's official website. "It was no surprise to see that clubs from England were interested and he went to Hull City. I've enjoyed looking at his development and watching his pathway. "He was rejected as a kid at Celtic, went part-time at Queen's Park, got a chance at Dundee United and took it, went to Hull and took the opportunity, and now he's at one of the biggest clubs in the world. "I'm really pleased for him. As a fellow Scot, it's great to see a Scotsman producing at Anfield. I think we've got a proper player – he's an outstanding player as far as I'm concerned."

1 hr 12:53 Along with a replacement for Coutinho, Liverpool are also considering a new goalkeeper in the summer months, with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Roma's Alisson the two names most prominently linked with a move to Anfield. Loris Karius is Klopp's current first-choice stopper, and the German is out to prove to his compatriot that he does not need to strengthen between the sticks this summer. "I just want to present myself well and then I'll have the chance to play at this club for the next season as well. That's the challenge facing me personally," Karius was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I also want to help this team achieve as much as we can. As well as the top four, we still have the Champions League. We want to go forward in that and why not win it?"

1 hr 12:48 Liverpool supporters are waiting with baited breath to see who the Reds will replace Philippe Coutinho with, but it doesn't look like mooted target Thomas Lemar will be the one to fill the void left by the Brazilian. Liverpool have cooled their interest in the Monaco playmaker, and will other, better-suited alternatives in the summer. Read more on the story here.