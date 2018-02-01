Liverpool had a quiet day in terms of incomings on transfer deadline day (31 January), but the club did sanction a number of departures both on loan and on permanent deals for players from the first and youth teams.

Virgil van Dijk was the Reds' only acquisition in January, but they have seen a number of players leave the club with Philippe Coutinho the most high profile following his switch to Barcelona for a fee of around £142m ($201.5m).

Apart from the Brazilian, Daniel Sturridge was also allowed to leave on loan to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday (30 January), while Marco Grujic joined Cardiff City also on loan earlier in the month. There were four departures on deadline day with Jon Flanagan, Lazar Markovic, Harry Wilson and Lloyd Jones leaving the club.

Three of the four that left on the final day of the transfer window were on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign, but Jones departed on a permanent deal to Luton Town after failing to break into the first-team.

"Liverpool FC can confirm that Lloyd Jones has today completed a permanent transfer to Luton Town," the Reds said via a statement on their official site.

Liverpool confirmed that Flanagan has joined Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season after falling down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp. He has made just 10 appearances for the first-team in the last two seasons.

The right-back has been joined Lazar Markovic, who joined Belgian club Anderlecht until the end of the season. The Serbian winger has failed to live up to his potential since joining the Reds in 2014 and is currently out on his fourth loan spell.

Flanagan and Markovic are unlikely to have a long-term future at Liverpool and the six months will be an opportunity for them to secure a permanent move to another club in the summer.

Wilson, on other hand, is regarded as future first-team player after the club confirmed that the Reds forward signed a new long-term contract on transfer deadline day before joining Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

"Harry Wilson has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract and joined Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season," a statement read on Liverpool's official site.