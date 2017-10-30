Jurgen Klopp has hinted Mohamed Salah could be stripped of the responsibility of being Liverpool's first-choice penalty taker – a job that could now be handed to Daniel Sturridge.

With James Milner no longer a first-team regular and Roberto Firmino paying the price for a costly miss in the Champions League draw with Sevilla in September, Klopp has opted to move Salah up the spot-kick pecking order.

The Egypt international recently proved his worth from the spot for his country, converting a crucial penalty to secure Egypt's qualification for the 2018 World Cup. But against Huddersfield on Saturday, the former Roma star came up short with Jonas Lossl comfortably saving his effort.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum ensured Liverpool still secured all three points that afternoon but Klopp has suggested he may still have a big decision to make.

"I thought it made sense after the Egypt penalty, obviously the pressure is bigger in Liverpool than in Egypt to qualify for the World Cup," Klopp joked. But when asked if Salah would remain his regular penalty taker, he added: "I am not sure that he is anymore. I think Daniel [Sturridge] would have been a safe number in this group of players."

Liverpool's comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield lifted them up to sixth place in the Premier League, three points adrift of fourth place Chelsea and 12 short of leaders Manchester City.

Klopp's side return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they host Maribor, who they thrashed 7-0 in the reverse fixture in Slovenia 13 days ago.

And with four of the five sides ahead of them in the league in action against each other next weekend, Liverpool will hope to close the gap on their rivals when they take on West Ham United on 4 November, the final fixture before the international break.