Ivanka and Melania Trump took to Twitter this week to commemorate the first day of Black History Month on Thursday (1 February), but were both immediately eviscerated, triggering swift and furious backlash. In light of President Donald Trump's history of controversial statements and policies during his first year in office, many blasted their tweets as hypocritical and "complicit" in Trump's "racist" behaviour and agenda.

"During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background," Ivanka tweeted.

Trump's daughter and White House adviser Ivanka has frequently drawn criticism for failing to speak up against Trump's policies and standing up for issues she claimed to believe in.

While many slammed Ivanka's post as "empty words", some questioned whether she used the word "sojourners" in the right context.

"Lady, you and your family, particularly your father, @POTUS hardly have a proven track record of success with "freedom for All Americans", let alone African-Americans," one Twitter user wrote. "You tried it though. #LivingInAnAlternativeReality".

"As long as they don't practice their right to protest and free speech, right?" someone else questioned.

"Irony is dead," Joe Pap added.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump tweeted: "Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth Let this be a time to come together in a celebration of diversity."

Twitter users immediately questioned whether her husband will be "joining in on the celebration".

"Have you met your husband?" someone asked. Another said: "Tell him to quit using African Americans as a statistic to help him get praise."

"Like you really care," one user wrote.