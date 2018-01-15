Today ðŸ“¸ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:02pm PST

Ruby Mae is continuing to stun her followers with her breath-taking looks, with two snaps showing off her flawless make-up in her latest Instagram post.

Dele Alli's girlfriend, 22, shoots the camera her sultriest expression in the close-up shots posted over the weekend, which show her about to model some clothes for e-commerce website Hidden Fashion.

Ruby, who is signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, rocks a bronzed, peachy look in the pictures, complete with her trademark nude lip and smoky eyes with fluttery fake lashes – crediting it to makeup artist Sophie Nicole.

While the snap has gained nearly 2.5K likes since it was shared, her fans also commented on the post, with one person writing: "Just stunning ❤️" as someone else said: "Miss dele Alli".

Ruby's close up of dramatic makeup comes just after she shared an "au naturel" photo of herself forgoing eyeshadow and fake lashes, which won her a lot of praise. One fan told her: "Look so much better with less make up ruby "

As another said: "Speechless❤️You are flawless "

But British-born Ruby, who is 5'9", is renowned for her ultra-glamorous look for modelling online high-street brands and is rarely pictured without a full face of makeup.

The model's Instagram following account has grown significantly in recent months due to her high-profile relationship and modelling gigs with the likes of popular sites including Pretty Little Thing, Missy Empire and Missguided among others.

She has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli for two years. Her latest social media offerings come as the footballer is expected to sign a new deal that will double his wages as the club attempts to tie down the core of the current squad to new deals.

Formal talks are yet to start with the 21-year-old star after he made it clear that his happiness at the club and willingness to sign a contract would take him up to £100,000 a week, Independent reports.