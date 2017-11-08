Ezra Miller is already pegged as a breakout star as he plays The Flash in the upcoming DC movie, Justice League, but there were many people who thought he would never become a leading man after coming as gay in 2012.

Miller, in a candid interview with Shortlist, discussed the backlash he faced after coming out publicly about his sexual preference. The Flash star recalled, "I was told, when I gave that interview, [that] I'd made a mistake. Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to.

"They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image. I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in... thwarting my own potential to be a leading man," the 25-year-old told the outlet.

Miller acknowledged that being told that he'd "made a mistake" by some people close to him was "hard to hear".

The actor explained, "Maybe if I'd actually made a serious mistake? But not for this. I didn't think I'd done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations. But... what they said was, in fact, 'rubbish'. It is us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we're ready. Humans are ready."

Miller also admitted that he doesn't feel pressure after going public with his identity. "I don't feel pressure. Pressure would only come from a dam, or a block. And when I came out, I took the block away, removed the dam. I've undamned my identity in the world," the Barry Allen star added.

The 25-year-old star will play the speedster in Justice League, alongside the likes of Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and others. He will also play speedster Barry Allen in The Flash solo movie, which is set to be titled Flashpoint.