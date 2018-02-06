An investigation into the violent death of an 11-week old puppy is being blocked by Snapchat, police in Northern Ireland claim.

The internet giant says it will not share details about the brutal killing of the dog which took place last weekend at a home in Lurgan, County Armagh. The puppy, named by police as Sparky, was struck with a hammer and then put inside a microwave during the horrifying attack.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland took to Facebook on Tuesday (February 6) to request more information about the incident, which they believe was broadcast on Snapchat to users on Saturday.

They have urged witnesses to come forward with information but have discouraged people from posting details of the killing online.

The PSNI Craigavon Facebook post read:

"Now that the dust has settled on the horrendous reports we received last night, we need to hone in on some specifics of the investigation we need your assistance with.

"If you have seen any footage or photographs of the incident we need to hear from you. If you happened to screen shot or record any videos that were sent, we need them. That will be the difference between an evidential case and pure hearsay. Currently, what we have is a lot of 'he said, she said.'"

Police say two males, aged 16 and 23, have been arrested with causing unnecessary suffering to animals. Officers who attended the scene recovered a hammer and Sparky's remains which were left in a bin nearby.

"Whatever happened, it is obvious that little Sparky suffered a horrendous death. We want to get to the bottom of that and make sure that whoever is responsible is held to account", police stated.

Users on social media have responded angrily using the #JusticeforSparky hashtag and have demanded that perpetrators be brought to justice.

"Please don't show any leniency if they say they were under the influence of drugs or something or alcohol. Please please don't let them make excuses," one user wrote.

"I just hope this is rumour, and it didn't happen to that poor wee pup - please no one could be that evil," wrote another.

Snap Inc. has not yet responded to IBTimes UK's request for comments over the incident.