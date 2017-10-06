Justin Bieber is reportedly dating Paola Paulin and the Sorry hitmaker is said to be head over heels for the Ballers star.

According to Us Weekly, the pair are "totally smitten with each other" after several PDA-filled dates.

A source told the magazine as to what the duo did while enjoying each other's company on 27 September.

"They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him" in Beverly Hills, the source said. After attending the church service, the duo shared an "intimate, private date".

On 4 October, the two were spotted again at the same church.

"They were cute together at church. Justin wanted Paola to meet the pastor, so he introduced her." They then enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Soho House in West Hollywood.

"She had the salmon salad and he had the chicken salad. They were all over each other and didn't care who was watching. They left together after that," the source said.

So, why did Bieber take Paulin to the Beverly Hills church? Well, according to The Sun, Bieber, who is said to be trying to mend his bad-boy reputation, introduced Paulin to pastor Carl Lentz so that the singer could get his approval before dating the actress.

"So Carl has emerged as more than his pastor – he is Justin's mentor, best friend, father figure and older brother, adviser and spiritual guru in one," a source told the news website.

"Justin does not make a move without consulting him. In the past, Justin has been 'lead astray' or let's say gone off the rails behaviour-wise in different relationships. Carl wants to help Justin rebuild his life in a solid way and the woman he is with – his romantic partner – has a big influence on him.

"Justin beyond values what Carl thinks and does not make any big decisions without checking with him."