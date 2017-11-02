Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been seeing a lot of each other lately following the latter's kidney transplant and breakup with The Weeknd. Although it is not clear whether they are back together as a couple or are "just friends", there are strong rumours that the Sorry singer "wants to get back" with his ex-girlfriend.

The pair has been spotted spending some quality time together since last week. They have been seen together having breakfast, going for church visits and leisurely bike rides. A source told Us Weekly that since Gomez has split from The Weeknd, Bieber wants to get back with his former love.

"Justin really wants to get back with Selena. He has been texting her non-stop and hangs out with her whenever he can," the source told the website. Their recent "friendly" outings have given a ray of hope to their fans who want the old flames to get back together. The couple dated on and off from 2011 to 2014.

Speaking about their current relationship status, the source added, "Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can't deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can't just let him go."

Whatever their relationship status may be, there is no denying that both Bieber and Gomez appeared extremely happy in each other's company, with pictures proof of that.

The Wolves singer recently split from R&B star Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, after dating for 10 months. Though the reason for their split is still unknown, many assume that Gomez's rekindled relationship with Bieber might have played a big role.

However, contrary to the speculation, a source revealed that they had hit a rocky patch a few months ago.

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," an insider told the website. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them. It's over for now, but they're still in touch."