Justin Bieber has revealed that he does not like The Weeknd's songs, after more than a week since photos of his former girlfriend Selena Gomez kissing the Starboy singer surfaced. The Sorry singer has said that he did not enjoy his fellow Canadian singer's songs and called them "s**t wack".

On Friday night, while exiting Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, Bieber told reporters: "You're like one of those rap guy's girlfriends or something."

When a reporter from TMZ asked whether he liked The Weeknd's songs, Bieber replied: "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack."

However, the 22-year-old did not comment on the Same Old Love singer's blossoming romance rumours with The Weeknd.

While Bieber and Gomez dated between 2011 and 2014, the former couple were involved in a war-of-words in August 2016 after Selena shared her thoughts on Sophia Richie's photos on Bieber's Instagram account. Gomez had said that if Bieber could not handle the hate he got from fans over Richie's photos, then he should "stop posting pictures of your girlfriend".

Bieber responded: "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and eachother. And yes I love my beliebers."

The duo reportedly also accused each other of cheating when they were together.

"Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. All love," Gomez had posted on social media.