Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced they are splitting up on 15 February and now a new report has claimed that the Leftover star had some "reservations" about tying the knot in the first place.

A source was quoted as telling Us Weekly: "He [Justin] had reservations at the time because they still hadn't figured out where they were going to live as a couple. Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen — and probably always will be — but the marriage was never important to him."

For Theroux, who previously was in a 14-year relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens, marriage was reportedly not that important. "Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn't need it," the source claimed.

But things were different for Aniston, who apparently wanted to make things official by walking down the aisle. The insider was quoted as saying: "Constant scrutiny of Jen's personal life, including whether she would ever find her happily ever after, played a huge role in her marriage to Justin."

"It was obvious Jen [Aniston] needed more than an engagement or to be life partners with Justin. He didn't want to lose her, so they got married," the source reportedly said.

The couple called it quits after two years of marriage. They said in a joint statement: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

The Friends actress and Theroux added: "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly."

"Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."