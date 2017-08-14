Justin Thomas has won his first ever major after securing a two-shot victory at the US PGA Championship.

Thomas, 24, went into the final day two shots off leader Kevin Kisner but carded a superb three-under 68 in his final round to finish eight under par at Quail Hollow.

The American started gaining ground on the leader on the seventh, making four birdies on his next six holes to take control of the championship. A 15-foot birdie put on the 17th, part of Quail Hollow's notorious Green Mile, effectively sealed his first career major, leaving him with the luxury of only needing a bogey on his final hole to win.

Thomas finished two shots ahead of fellow American Patrick Reed, Italy's Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, who finished tied for second at six-under.

Rickie Fowler carded an impressive four-under par on the final day which helped him secure fifth place tied with Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese looked well placed to challenge and become the first male major winner from his country, but three bogeys on the back nine ended his hopes for another year.

Kisner, who led the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds, endured a rotten final day and finished his last round three over 72, slipping to four-under by the end of the championship.

Open champion Jordan Spieth, a long-time friend of winner Thomas, finished the weekend two-over par, while Rory McIlroy has now gone three years without a major championship success, finishing one-over.

"I can't put it into words right now. I'm glad to have a trophy now," Thomas said. "I've been playing the final three holes pretty well all week. The adrenaline today has been unbelievable - the ball has been going so far.

"On the 16th, I've been driving well so I just tried to get it up there over the bunker and make par, then on the 17th the pin today was brutal so to make birdie was beyond a bonus."