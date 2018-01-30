Remember when Justin Timberlake made headlines across the globe with his provocative performance with Kylie Minogue at the 2003 Brit Awards?

Well, fast forward 15 years, and the former boy band member, Hollywood actor and all-round Mr Nice Guy is returning to the annual ceremony.

The singer is set to perform at the 2018 Brit Awards when it returns to London's O2 on 21 February. The 36-year-old American entertainer joins an already impressive lineup which includes Foo Fighters, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

Taking to Twitter, he told his 65.1 million followers: "Excited to be performing #Brits! See you soon UK."

While it is not known what the married father-of-one has up his sleeve this time around, BRITs chairman and CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK and Ireland, Jason Iley, said it would be "one to remember".

"We are honoured to have an artist of Justin's stature and relevance performing at this year's BRIT Awards," IIey said. "He is one of the most exciting artists in the world with success spanning more than two decades and is adored by music fans across the globe."

Nevertheless, it is unlikely to be as racy as his last set on the Brits stage. In 2003, he turned up the heat when he joined Minogue on stage to perform Blondie hit Rapture. He fondled her famous derriere throughout their set.

The following year he provoked widespread outrage when he pulled open Janet Jackson's costume, revealing her breast and pierced nipple during their Super Bowl Halftime show. TV bosses clearly haven't learnt their lesson because the Cry Me A River hitmaker will headline the Super Bowl again when it comes to the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on 4 February 2018.