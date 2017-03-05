Singer Justin Timberlake pulled out all the stops for wife Jessica Biel's 35th birthday celebrations.

Can't Stop The Feeling hit-maker Justin, 36, threw his actress other half a roller-skating birthday complete with disco ball.

The couple – who share 22-month-old son Silas together – made sure to document the day's festivities with a series of posts on social media.

One picture posted to Instagram showed them wearing matching "Make America Skate Again" T-shirts which took playful aim at President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" election slogan.

Former NSYNC star Justin also shared a video demonstrating his skating skills.

In the clip, he sports a red, white and blue jacket over his T-shirt. He teamed his look with denim shorts, patriotic mid-calf socks, a yellow baseball cap and a bumbag emblazoned with the American flag.

JT wrote alongside it: "When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain."

Earlier in the day, he took to the social media site to pay tribute to his wife of four years.

Sharing a black and white snap, the Grammy Award-winner can be seen tenderly planting a kiss on his grinning missus' cheek.

He captioned it: "You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you.

"Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J."

Clearly, the shindig was a success with Jessica later gushing in her own post: "This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever.

"My inner Xanadu was fully realised. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

Among the guests were Jessica's former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron.

"A fun night out!!!" Mitchell, 36, wrote on Instagram. "Makes for a tough morning with the kiddos! I can't party like I used to but damn I tried! #epicskateparty."