Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in Toronto's LGBT Pride parade on Sunday (15 June), wearing a rainbow maple leaf on his cheek and Ramadan-themed socks. He is the country's first head of state to take part in the city's annual Pride parade.

Trudeau was pictured shaking hands with people in the crowd alongside his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children, while thousands cheered the rainbow procession.

He also gave a nod to Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"Love is love," he wrote in a tweet, sharing pictures of the event.

As expected, the internet is swooning over the kayaking environmentalist - with thousands retweeting his photos.

Last year, Trudeau announced his government would introduce new legislation to protect the rights of transgender Canadians and tackle discrimination.

Rainbow parades have been held around the world in honour of LGBT Pride month, which marks the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a momentous event in the history of gay rights widely regarded as the catalyst for the gay liberation movement.