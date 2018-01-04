The powers that be at Juventus are confident of signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer in the summer after offering the Germany international a five-year contract believed to be worth around £85,000-a-week.

Can is in the final knockings of his contract at Merseyside and looks set to leave at the end of the season after failing to agree fresh terms with Jurgen Klopp's side, who were not willing to insert a release clause into a prospective new contract for the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet, which proved to be a deal-breaker.

Juventus lodged a £22.6m ($30.6m) bid for the 23-year-old last summer and were hopeful of concluding a deal to bring Can to Turin this month, but Liverpool have no interest in doing business with Bianconeri in January, according to the Guardian.

As a result, Massimiliano Allegri's side have held talks with the Liverpool star's representatives regarding a summer move and have reportedly offered a five-year deal worth £85,000-a-week along with a substantial signing on bonus, made even larger due to the lack of transfer fee.

Can is not the only Liverpool midfielder who is set to leave Anfield, with Philippe Coutinho confident of securing a move to Barcelona in the next few weeks. The 25-year-old is set to miss his side's FA Cup third round clash against Everton with an apparent thigh injury, but the Brazilian believes he has played his last match for Klopp with the Blaugrana expected to make a fresh approach in the coming days.

Liverpool have made an approach for Monaco's Thomas Lemar in a bid to replace Coutinho. The Frenchman is keen to join the Reds over long-time admirers Arsenal, who made a £92m bid for his services in the summer.

The loss of Can in the summer will be cushioned by the £55m arrival of Naby Keita, who will join from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig at the end of the season despite his apparent want to bring forward his switch to Anfield.

Despite concerns over his future Can has featured heavily for Klopp's side this season, starting 15 times in the Premier League alone, and he will almost certainly be involved in the 230th edition of the Merseyside derby against Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday evening (5 January).