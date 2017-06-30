Juventus have confirmed they have terminated Dani Alves' contract and that they will allow the defender to join another club as a free agent this summer.

The 34-year-old was a free agent last summer after his contract at Barcelona expired. He joined the Old Lady on a two-year deal and played a key role in helping Juventus win the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia.

Massimiliano Allegri's club also made it to the Champions League final, only to suffer a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the final. Alves, who had one year left at Juventus, had earlier asked the club to release him from his contract. The club fulfilled the player's wish and announced it on 29 June.

"Juventus Football Club is to part company with Dani Alves after agreeing to a termination of the player's contract," a statement read on Juventus' official website.

Alves has several offers from the Premier League and the right-back has publicly expressed his desire to move to England. He is a transfer target for Manchester City and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The English champions' manager Antonio Conte wanted to secure the services of the Brazilian international on a free transfer. The Blues were reportedly ready to offer him €7m (£6.2m) per year in wages.

Chelsea are not the only club keen on securing his services. Alves played under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and the Catalan manager wants to reunite with the full-back at the Etihad. According to Goal Brazil, the South American star rejected a lucrative offer from the west London club in order to join his former manager in Manchester.

The Sun reports that Tottenham Hotspur were also looking at the option of signing Alves. However, the player has already decided to join City and he will sign a two-year deal with Guardiola's side.