Juventus have confirmed they are confident of signing an "important midfielder" following reports suggesting the club are closing in on Liverpool's Emre Can.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to enlist the services of a powerful midfielder following his side's Champions League final thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid last May. The Serie A champions were exposed again on Sunday (13 August), losing a thrilling Supercoppa Italiana after a 3-2 defeat to Lazio.

Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi and Paris Saint-Germain powerhouse Blaise Matuidi have both been linked with a move to Turin but sections of the Italian press have insisted Germany international Can is the club's preferred choice. Corriere dello Sport ran a story on its front page last week proclaiming the club were in talks with Liverpool over a move having made an initial offer of £22.6m.

Can has entered the final year of his contract on Merseyside, giving the Bianconeri further hope of prising him away from Anfield.

While giving little away as to who the club will be bringing in before the transfer window closes, Juventus' general manager Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed to Rai Sport it will be making a significant addition to their midfield ranks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to keep his squad together with just 18 days of the summer transfer window remaining. Philippe Coutinho's decision to hand in a transfer request cast a shadow over their season opening clash with Watford on Sunday, with the Liverpool boss admitting post-match that some decisions on transfers will be out of his hands and left up to owners Fenway Sports Group.

"I am responsible for the whole team, all these players, and I need to focus on the players who are available," Klopp told Sky Sports when asked specifically about the Brazilian, who missed the 3-3 draw due to a back injury, a match Can started. "I have no influence on the players who aren't available.

"I have to accept decisions from owners, that's how it is, and sometimes from players, but for this moment I just have to concentrate on my team."