Juventus are reportedly on the verge of signing Danilo from Real Madrid to fill the gap left by the departure of Dani Alves. Chelsea had also been linked with the Brazilian right-back in recent days but AS claims the Serie A giants are set to get his services in a deal worth €20m (£17.6m, $22.8m).

Danilo moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2015 after garnering a big reputation at Porto. Barcelona were then also interested in his signing but Real won the race after paying around €31.5m for his signature.

However, the 25-year-old full-back has since been restricted to a secondary role at the 12-time Champions League winners, serving as the back-up for Dani Carvajal at right-back.

Recent reports in Spain claimed that the player was considering leaving Real to secure more regular game time elsewhere in order to increase his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup.

Marca reported over the weekend that Juventus and Chelsea had made enquiries over his availability with both European giants looking to bolster their resources. Last week the Italian giants confirmed the departure of Alves amid reports linking the former Barcelona legend with Chelsea and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte is also said to be looking for a new right-back to provide competition for Victor Moses in his 3-5-2 formation. However, it looks that the Premier League will have to look somewhere else to find a new right-back with AS reporting that Danilo's move to Juventus is only pending the official confirmation from both clubs.

The Spanish publication claims that Real are ready to accept a €11.5m loss on the right-back after having agreed his sale to the Italian giants for only €20m.

Meanwhile, Danilo is also likely to complete his move to the Champions League runners-up after reports from Italy claimed that Juventus will pay him more than €5m-a-year. AS suggests that the deal is all but done with Juventus hoping to make it official within the next three days.