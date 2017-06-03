Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus are looking to win their third European CupGetty Images

Juventus will look to win their third European Cup when they take on Real Madrid at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff on 3 June.

The Italian champions have won nine and drawn three of their 12 games in the competition thus far, and are bidding to become the first team to win the tournament without losing a game since Manchester United in 2007/08. Madrid have won all five of their Champions League finals, a record number of wins, while Juventus have lost four finals – more than any other club.

The game, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST, will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Live streaming of the match is available on BT Sport Live Streaming for UK residents.

List of TV channels showing the game around the world

CountryBroadcaster
United KingdomBT Sport 2
AngolaSuperSport 3 Africa
AustraliabeIN Sports 1 Australia
BahrainbeIN Sports Arabia 17 HD
CanadabeIN Sports Canada
Central African RepublicSuperSport 3 Africa
CroatiaHRT 2
FrancebeIN Sports 1
IrelandBT Sport 2
ItalyRSI La 2
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
NetherlandsZiggo Sport
South AfricaSuperSport 3
SpainbeIN Sports Spain
TunisiabeIN Sports Arabia 17 HD
United StatesFox Network