Juventus will look to win their third European Cup when they take on Real Madrid at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff on 3 June.

The Italian champions have won nine and drawn three of their 12 games in the competition thus far, and are bidding to become the first team to win the tournament without losing a game since Manchester United in 2007/08. Madrid have won all five of their Champions League finals, a record number of wins, while Juventus have lost four finals – more than any other club.

The game, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST, will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Live streaming of the match is available on BT Sport Live Streaming for UK residents.

List of TV channels showing the game around the world