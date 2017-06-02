Real Madrid can become the first team to successfully defend the European Cup in the Champions League era by beating Juventus at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff on 3 June (Saturday).

Overview

Real Madrid were crowned champions of Spain for the first time in five years after they beat Malaga 2-0 on 21 May to finish three points ahead of Barcelona. The Spanish giants are in their third European Cup final in four years and are bidding to become the first team to retain the Champions League title.

Gareth Bale has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury and is available. Zinedine Zidane has no other injury concerns.

Juventus have conceded only three goals in the Champions League this season, with the goal conceded in their 2-1 win over Monaco in the semi-final second leg ending a run of not conceding for 690 minutes of European football. The Italian champions are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Real Madrid.

Midfielder Stefano Sturaro will miss the final due to a thigh strain.

What managers say

Massimiliano Allegri: "Madrid have a lot of strengths. They're an extraordinary side with great technique and pace. They're used to playing in these kinds of games, so it will be a great final. We should be very pleased that we've made it this far, but we're going into this year with a completely different level of belief than in 2015. Compared with the 2015 final in Berlin, our squad has changed in almost every position." [via Uefa.com]

Zinedine Zidane: "It's a final, the 90 minutes will be different. They're good at the back and we've scored a lot, but that has nothing to do with the final. This year the two best teams are in the final, and as always we'll see a great match. It's the last game of the season for us, and in my opinion it's the most important. We'll prepare for it with the same dedication, and nothing will change from the matches we've already played." [via Football Italia]

Form guide

Juventus (all competitions): WWWLW

(all competitions): WWWLW Last result: Bologna 1-2 Juventus

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWLW

(all competitions): WWWLW Last result: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid

Team news

Juventus possible XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo