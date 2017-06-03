7:45pm BST: Juventus vs Real Madrid
- Juventus bidding to win competition for the first time in 21 years.
- Real Madrid can claim record 12th success and become first side to retain the trophy in Champions League era [post 1992].
- AC Milan last side to win successive European Cups in 1990.
- Two-time runner-up Gianluigi Buffon aiming to become oldest winner of competition at 39 years and 126 days.
- Gareth Bale expected to be on the bench on return to Cardiff.
- Why Real's €339m bench can decide the final
- Bodo Illgner interview: How to unlock Juventus defence
Apologies for the slight delay. I have just had to negotiate the lift system at the Principality Stadium, with the rest of the media. Prior to that I woofed down the pre-match nourishment offered by Uefa with amount of four carrots, six green beans and a vegetable package of some sort. Pretty poor I'll have you know.
"Yn dod yn un, yn dod I gyd......"
After the atrocities of Manchester less than a fortnight ago, Cardiff and Wales has opened its arms to welcome the biggest football event of the year. Welcome to the National Stadium of Wales [the Principality Stadium] for the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid, with both sides chasing their own piece of history.
But even with such rewards on offer, you can't ignore the subtext behind which this match sits. Our freedom was temporarily challenged at a pop concert last month but our community has united once again to celebrate liberty on a night where the sporting narrative is very much secondary.
All the build up ahead of the 7:45pm BST kick-off on the way live from the Welsh capital. And remember you can watch the game live at the top of this page, so there is really is no excuse to move an inch over the next couple of hours.
Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate everything great about our society; people uniting to enjoy themselves. Who cares if a football match happens to break out at the same time.