Apologies for the slight delay. I have just had to negotiate the lift system at the Principality Stadium, with the rest of the media. Prior to that I woofed down the pre-match nourishment offered by Uefa with amount of four carrots, six green beans and a vegetable package of some sort. Pretty poor I'll have you know.

"Yn dod yn un, yn dod I gyd......"

After the atrocities of Manchester less than a fortnight ago, Cardiff and Wales has opened its arms to welcome the biggest football event of the year. Welcome to the National Stadium of Wales [the Principality Stadium] for the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid, with both sides chasing their own piece of history.

But even with such rewards on offer, you can't ignore the subtext behind which this match sits. Our freedom was temporarily challenged at a pop concert last month but our community has united once again to celebrate liberty on a night where the sporting narrative is very much secondary.

All the build up ahead of the 7:45pm BST kick-off on the way live from the Welsh capital. And remember you can watch the game live at the top of this page, so there is really is no excuse to move an inch over the next couple of hours.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate everything great about our society; people uniting to enjoy themselves. Who cares if a football match happens to break out at the same time.