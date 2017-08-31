Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can once again and says the Italian champions are keeping a close eye on the German international's contract status at Anfield.

Can, 23, has just one year left on his new deal with the Merseysiders and does not seem to be close to committing his future to the club despite months of negotiations. The former Bayern Munich youth star is highly regarded by manager Jurgen Klopp, who confirmed recently that talks are still ongoing between club and player.

Juventus were interested in prising Can away from Liverpool and reportedly submitted a bid worth around £22.6m earlier this summer.

Their need for a commanding central midfielder has since been quelled by the arrival of France international Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain, but Marotta, who was appointed Juve's CEO in 2010, revealed that the Italian champions are keeping a close eye on Can's situation at Anfield and hinted at his desire to negotiate with the former Bayer Leverkusen star in January, when he would be free to negotiate a summer transfer with foreign clubs.

"Emre Can is a great player," Marotta told Calciomercato, relayed by the Independent. "I don't know if he will extend his contract with Liverpool, but we are at the window, watching what happens."

"Can's contract expires in June, which means we can negotiate in January," he said. "I cannot hide how much I like him, but he's a Liverpool player. All we can do is admire him."

Liverpool will hope that they can tie down Can before January and bat away Juve's interest once and for all, but the Merseysiders are all but resigned to the fact that their summer business is over.

Klopp's men had hoped to complete late deals for Southampton skipper Virgil van Dijk and Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar, but neither player looks likely to complete a switch to Anfield at this stage. Liverpool have completed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however; the former Arsenal man arrives at Anfield in a deal that could be worth £40m.