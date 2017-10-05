There's no end to the drama between reality TV exes Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. Amid recent rumours of Marroquin's romantic date with Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus – accompanied by Lowry's sons, the 25-year-old is said to be furious with her former husband.

Dishing on Lowry's reaction about her ex's alleged new romance, an insider told Hollywood Life, "Kailyn isn't happy at all about the way Javi has been gushing about Briana, and she was pissed when she found out they went to Disneyland together with the kids.

"The thought of Briana playing stepmom to her sons drives her insane," the gossip website source claimed. "Kailyn knows that she has no right to tell Javi who he can and can't hang out with, but that doesn't stop her from having an opinion."

Meanwhile, the dating rumours continue to swirl, with Marroquin's candid confessions about Teen Mom star DeJesus doing little to squash the speculations.

"I would be open to dating Briana," the reality star was quoted as saying by Radar Online previously. "She's a really cool girl. Her whole family is awesome. She's really beautiful. We text back and forth. We'll see what happens."

While the duo is yet to give an official nod to the dating rumours, reports claim that most recently Marroquin and Dejesus were spotted together on an outing along with their children.

On the professional front, however, 24-year-old Marroquin is all set to star with his ex-wife Lowry on the WE television show Marriage Boot Camp. Ahead of the season premiere, the MTV star – who shares three-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin – opened up about the current state of their relationship.

"To be honest with you, no I don't [see us getting there]," Lowry told Us Weekly. "So I feel like, how Javi and I's relationship is now, is how it will always be. It was very roller coaster-y when we were married, so now that we're divorced, it's not really a surprise."