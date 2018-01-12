A French tourist had a very interesting encounter with a kangaroo at a public restroom in John Forrest National Park near Perth, Australia.

Sandrina Duniau, a pharmaceutical marketer, said that she was shocked when she found the huge kangaroo striking a seductive "come hither" pose at the entrance of the restroom.

"I couldn't believe it and thought wow – only in Australia would something like this ever happen," the 30-year-old said, according to Daily Mail.

The French holiday-maker who spent two weeks travelling the state with her partner Viktor Simonic said that she decided not to disturb the animal while it relaxed.

According to Duniau, the photo was taken late last month, News.com.au reported. "It was so funny — I couldn't stop laughing when I saw it was posed like that.

"I wouldn't have been surprised if it had said, 'Hey girl, what's up?'

The roo was posed in such a way that it blocked the entrance to the toilets, Duniau said, adding that she was not "brave enough to go and bother it".

"I love kangaroos so much and I just think they're adorable. This one was particularly funny and cute the way it was posed," she said.

There are several varieties of kangaroos in Australia and they come in different sizes. The red kangaroo – the largest of all kangaroos — stands at roughly 145cm on average. They are the largest terrestrial mammal native to Australia.

Earlier, in October, Jackson Vincent, a bushwalker and his dog stumbled upon a huge kangaroo in Western Australia, ABC reported.

Vincent spotted the "bodybuilder" kangaroo bathing in a creek in Margaret River. "He really puffed himself up for me and my dog."