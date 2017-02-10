Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second of the two Twenty20 fixture (T20) scheduled for the day in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 10 February, Friday.

The Kings endured a difficult run in the first edition of the PSL as they managed only two wins out of the eight group stage matches. They had the same number of wins as Quetta Gladiators, but the former's superior net run rate saw them finish above the Gladiators.

Despite that, the Karachi-based outfit made it to the knockout stages and lost to eventual winners Islamabad United in the Eliminator. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara will lead Karachi Kings in the 2017 Pakistan Super League.

Karachi Kings will have last year's star player of the series Ravi Bopara, hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard in their squad. They have a balanced side with Shoaib Malik in the middle order, while Mohammad Amir and Rahat Ali will be the two key bowlers in the bowling division.

Peshawar Zalmi finished on top of the 2016 PSL table and they lost to the reigning champions in the Qualifier 2, which was set up following their defeat to Quetta Gladiators in Qualifier 1. West Indies' World T20 winning captain Darren Sammy will lead them in the PSL this year and Chris Jordan is the only English player in the squad.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 4pm GMT. Live coverage is on Prime TV in the United Kingdom. PSL's official Youtube channel will provide the live coverage of the match across the globe.

Prediction

Karachi Kings to win

Betting Odds (bet365)

Karachi Kings to win: 4/5

Peshawar Zalmi to win: 1

Karachi Kings

Possible XI: Kumar Sangakkara (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Chris Gayle, Hasan Mohsin, Imad Wasim, Mahela Jayawardene, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Ryan McLaren, Mohammad Amir, Kieron Pollard, Rahat Ali, Saifullah Bangash, Shahzaib Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, Usama Mir.

Peshawar Zalmi

Possible XI: Darren Sammy (c), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Andre Fletcher, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan (1), Chris Jordan, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Marlon Samuels, Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sohaib Maqsood, Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: