Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second of the two Twenty20 fixtures (T20) scheduled for the day in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 10 February, Friday.

Kumar Sangakkara saw his side suffer an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the second edition of the tournament. The Kings lost the toss and were made to bat first.

There were high hopes on Chris Gayle, who is one of the most explosive T20 batsmen in the world. However, the left-handed West Indies batsman was dismissed cheaply for two runs, while Shahzaib Hasan was dismissed for a duck.

Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara and Kieron Pollard made sure Karachi Kings put a decent total of 118 runs in 20 overs, while losing seven wickets in the process. Peshawar Zalmi had no trouble in chasing the target, which they achieved with less than two overs to spare. They won by nine wickets.

Quetta Gladiators registered a narrow eight-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in their previous fixture. Sarfraz Ahmed's side posted a total of 136 runs, with Rilee Rossouw the star man with the bat for his side. The South African scored 60 runs, while opener Asad Shafiq added 29 runs to the overall tally.

The Qalandars were bowled out for 128 runs, while the Gladiators' bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to help their side seal a victory. Ahmed and his men will be looking for another victory over Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 4pm GMT. Live coverage is on Prime TV in the United Kingdom. PSL's official YouTube channel will provide the live coverage of the match across the globe.

Prediction

Karachi Kings to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Karachi Kings to win: 8/11

Quetta Gladiators to win: 11/10

Karachi Kings

Possible XI: Kumar Sangakkara (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Chris Gayle, Hasan Mohsin, Imad Wasim, Mahela Jayawardene, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Ryan McLaren, Mohammad Amir, Kieron Pollard, Rahat Ali, Saifullah Bangash, Shahzaib Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, Usama Mir.

Quetta Gladiators

Possible XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Umar Gul, Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Rilee Rossouw, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Hassan Khan, Nathan McCullum, Thisara Perera, Bismillah Khan, Mir Hamza, Zulfiqar Babar, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Noor Wali.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: