Karim Benzema has become the latest Real Madrid player to commit his long-term future to the Santiago Bernabeu club by putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2021.

The 29-year-old striker was recruited by the La Liga giants in the summer of 2009 after garnering a reputation as one of the most promising number nines around Europe during his early days at Lyon.

Barcelona and some Premier League clubs were also reportedly interested in his services but Los Blancos won the race after paying around €35m (£31,m, $42m) plus-add-ons to lure him away from the Ligue 1 side.

Benzema endured ups and downs during his early years at the club but has established himself as the Los Blancos' indisputable number nine since Gonzalo Higuain left Real Madrid to join Napoli in the summer of 2013.

The French striker has scored 182 goals and grabbed 104 assists in 371 appearances for Real Madrid, helping them to conquer La Liga twice and win three Champions League crowns.

Arsenal have been linked with his services in recent transfer windows but the striker has always stated his wishes to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu for the long-term.

Benzema's previous contract at Real was set to expire in 2019 but he has put himself a step closer finishing his career at the La Liga giants by agreeing an extension until 2021.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Karim Benzema have agreed an extension to the player's contract, binding him to the club until 30 June 2021," the club confirmed.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, at 2:00pm CEST, Benzema will speak to the media in the press room at the Santiago Bernabéu."

Los Blancos have not disclosed the financial details of the agreement but AS reports that the striker will see his €7.5m-a-year wages increased.

Furthermore, Real are said to have included a stunning €1bn release clause in the contract to ward off potential suitors following a summer in which Los Blancos' arch-enemy Barcelona lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222m deal.

Benzema follows in the footsteps of Isco, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo, who have also inked new contracts at the La Liga giants in recent days.

This is part of a campaign of contract renewals conducted by Florentino Perez which is expected to continue in the near future with the likes of Raphael Varane, Marco Asensio and Zinedine Zidane.