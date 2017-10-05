Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez have given Zinedine Zidane a much-needed boost ahead of upcoming games against Getafe (14 October) and Tottenham Hotspur (17 October) after returning to training with the rest of their available teammates.

Furthermore, Marcelo has also taken a step towards full recovery after he was able to complete the first part of the workout with the group on Wednesday (4 October).

Benzema suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during Real Madrid's draw against Levante on 9 September and as a result has since missed six games, including a La Liga defeat to Real Betis on 20 September.

Marcelo was forced off during that loss to the Andalucian side due to "grade two tear in his left bicep femoris muscle" while Theo is yet to play a game since suffering a shoulder injury three days before during a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad on 17 September.

However, it looks like the three players will be ready to return to action for the Madrid derby against Getafe having taken advantage of the international break to step up their recoveries.

"Real Madrid returned to training today (on Wednesday evening), completing the first session of the week without the 14 players who have been called up for their national sides. Casilla, Luca, Theo, Llorente, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema and Marcelo trained out on pitch 3 with the Castilla squad. The Brazilian full-back completed the first part of the session with the group, before finishing off on his own," the club confirmed via its official website.

The visit to Getafe will come only three days before a crucial Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema's return for those games will be a special boost for Real Madrid after earlier this week it emerged that Gareth Bale could be out of action for a while due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, the games against Getafe and Tottenham could also come too early for Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic, with Real Madrid confirming that the two players are still recovering from their respective fitness issues.

"High-intensity ball work dominated the session as the Whites completed a series of rondos, possession and pressing exercises on reduced-size pitches as well as several games with and without goalposts. Kovacic and Carvajal continued with their respective recoveries," Real Madrid added.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio, Isco, Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Keylor Navas, Achraf, Borja Mayoral, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo were not at training on Wednesday at the Madrid training ground as the 14 players are currently away on international duty.