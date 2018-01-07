Kate Beckinsale, 44, has wowed fans with a "stunning" photo of herself on social media.

Rocking a see-through black dress, the Underworld actress showed off her slender legs while placing her left hand on her hip and looking straight into the camera. She teamed up the outfit with matching stockings and heels, and a neat hairdo as well as minimal makeup to let her ensemble do the talking.

The photo was clicked during W magazine's recent party in Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, with Beckinsale captioning the Instagram post, "Thank you @etienneortega, @lightaaron and @tjacobsonstyles. And thank you @wmag for a fun night."

She also joked about being Stephen Simbari's girlfriend after onlookers mistook her "gay best friend" for her boyfriend Matt Rife.

"And thank you @stephensimbari for making a slightly less gay face than usual so that we are now officially a tabloid couple. If I decide to defiantly flaunt our relationship again, you are no longer allowed to throw bits of sandwich at me. #thehappycouple," she added.

The picture has racked up more than 89,000 likes, with many of her fans calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous" in the comments section of the post.

"Breathtakingly beautiful," a fan gushed, while another chimed in, "Kate Beckinsale, you are such a beautiful and lovely woman! Absolutely stunning!"

Some of her fans also wondered how Beckinsale never seems to age, with an admirer asking the actress, "How do you seriously not age???"

Meanwhile, quite a few of her followers were very curious to know about where they could get the same dress that Beckinsale had on.

"That is one gorgeous outfit on a very gorgeous woman," someone wrote, while another fan simply added, "Lovely outfit."