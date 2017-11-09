Kate Hudson has finally addressed the rumours of her reported romance with Brad Pitt following his divorce with Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

Were Hudson and Pitt ever in a romantic relationship?

The Almost Famous star, who appeared on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, spoke about those rumours linking her to the Fight Club star earlier this year, saying it was "the craziest rumour of all time".

"There's nothing true to that," the 38-year-old actress said.

Hudson also revealed that she has not seen Pitt, 52, in "like, four years".

"It was kind of an awesome rumour," Hudson joked. "I kind of liked it. I was like, 'Okay, fine... we're having twins!'"

Cohen then quipped that Hudson should try dating Pitt, who is reportedly ready to get back in the dating game.

When the Hudson-Pitt dating rumours were doing the rounds on the internet, Hudson's brother Oliver took to Instagram to poke fun at the speculation, hilariously saying, "He [Brad Piit] drinks out of the f**king carton and he leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!!"

The 40-year-old actor went on to add, "And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me."

Hudson is currently in a relationship with musician Danny Fujikawa.

"My cute man. He's the best!" she told Extra as she and her partner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Snatched premiere in Los Angeles in May.