The Missing People Choir is already in the running to winning the 2017 series of Britain's Got Talent after delivering an emotional performance during a secret audition over the weekend.

The choir – in which Madeleine McCann's mother Kate is ambassador – reduced onlookers to tears with a performance of tear-jerking song, I Miss You. Following the overwhelming audience response, bosses have tipped the choir as a potential winner of the show.

The Missing People Choir is sure to pull on the heartstrings of the British public as it is made up of families searching for lost loved ones, with McCann being choir ambassador.

According to The Sun's sources, it is likely that the 48-year-old doctor will become more involved if the choir progresses to the live shows. McCann was not present at Sunday's audition.

After singing I Miss You on stage on Sunday (29 January) in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams the act was immediately considered as a potential 2017 BGT winner.

The lyrics of the song include: "I never thought I'd be without you/I always thought you'd be here safe with me. Maybe tomorrow I'll wake up to find you."

The father of missing Lee Boxell – who vanished in South London in 1988 – wrote the track and also sang with the choir. The group also includes Peter Lawrence, the father of chef Claudia Lawrence, who went missing on her way to work at the University of York in 2009.

An audience member told The Sun: "Images of some of the missing people they were linked to also flashed up on the screen which had everyone in tears.

"Judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were particularly moved. Amanda said they were an inspiration. The choir said they had only performed together about seven times. You could tell in their voices how much it means to them all," they added.

A BGT insider added: "Their story is unbelievably moving so it's certain to capture the hearts of the nation. It's ten years since Maddie went missing so if they got through to the live shows it's possible Kate will want to be involved."