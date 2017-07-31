The Duchess of Cambridge has overcome the stigma of repeating outfits since joining the royal family in 2011, recycling a thrice-worn Alexander McQueen ensemble she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening on Sunday (30 July).

Kate Middleton, 35, looked resplendent as she stood out in the elegant white coat dress teamed with a white fascinator hat by Lock & Co and grey suede court shoes as she led official commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

She looked on with pride as husband Prince William spoke at the Menin Gate monument in Ypres, Belgium, as the daily Last Post was played ahead of the centenary of the start of the bloody First World War assault.

The British royals were alongside King Philippe and Queen Mathilde after stating that Britain and Belgium "stand together" in remembrance of those killed during the courageous fighting in the summer and autumn of 1917.

Queen Mathilde, 44, looked equally as stylish as Kate in a sophisticated grey satin dress featuring a delicate lace overlay, which she complimented with a matching fascinator and statement grey heels.

But all eyes were on the duchess as she caught the eye in the custom-made coat dress, which she wore to her daughter's christening in 2015 and for Trooping the Colour last year, proving that when you invest in a timeless piece, you can recycle it without worries.

The cinched-in design flattered Kate's svelte physique, while the fold-over lapels added a certain extra flair to the coat. Her simple grey accessories, including an Anna Grand-Clement clutch bag and elegant updo, put an extra classic touch on the look.

Kate stuck to her usual make-up look of matte foundation with a subtle smoky eye, rosy cheeks and distinctive liner for the daytime event, proving that she is a creature of habit in terms of fashion and beauty.

It is not the first time Kate has recycled an outfit three times. She has worn her blue Christopher Kane outfit thrice, including the Queen's Garden Party on 16 May earlier this year and one of her favourite cream occasion coats by British designer Jane Troughton.

Kate is also a big fan of her nautical Alexander McQueen ensemble that she wore first in August 2011 and most recently at an event for Sir Ben Ainslie's sailing charity, the 1851 Trust, this year, attesting that a distinctive outfit can also be worn more than once.