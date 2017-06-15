The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have made a donation to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Making the contribution to the Evening Standard for their Dispossessed Fund the young royals said they hoped it would encourage others to follow their example and make a donation.

The fund aims to provide support to the families left homeless by the blaze at the West London tower block.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told Mail Online that on seeing the plight of the victims William, Kate and Harry felt compelled to support the relief effort.

"The tragedy at Grenfell Tower has left a number of local people in need of urgent assistance. As residents of the local area they are keen to offer their immediate support."

Earlier the Queen released a statement saying her 'thoughts and prayers' are with the families who have lost loved ones and the 'many people who are still critically ill in hospital.'

Paying tribute to the emergency services she added: "Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others.

"It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."

In the wake of the tragedy thousands of people have responded to urgent appeals for help, providing food, clothing, water and shelter to the residents who have been left homeless while a charity fund has raised more than £1 million in just 24 hours. Churches and Mosques have opened up their doors to people of all religious faiths.

Celebrities including pop stars Rita Ora and Adele visited the victims and offered assistance.

Adele was seen giving out hugs while visiting the site with her husband Simon Konecki and became overwhelmed with emotion.

Dressed casually in a T-shirt, jogging bottoms and trainers, Ora was seen with the local community sorting through black bin bags and supplies for the residents affected by the blaze.

The I WIll Never Let You Down singer said on Instagram: "This is my neighbourhood, I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved, my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block, I want to do all I can do to help."

Singer Lily Allen also opened up her home to any of the residents needing refuge while Jamie Oliver provided free meals at his restaurant in Westfield.

As the search for the missing continues police say they expect the death toll to rise.