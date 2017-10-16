Pregnant Kate Middleton may be suffering from acute morning sickness, but that didn't stop her grinning from ear to ear as she stepped on Platform 1 at Paddington station in London today (16 October).

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is a fan of "literal dressing", showed a hint of a baby bump while looking resplendent in a baby pink dress by British fashion designer Orla Kiely. The statement number featured 60s-inspired black piping on the neckline and waist and possibly alluded to the sex of her third child with Prince William.

In true Kate style, she accessorised with a trusty pair of black suede court shoes and wore her hair in her trademark blow-dried style, looking more than comfortable in the stylish outfit as she danced with a human-size Paddington Bear – making Princes William and Harry giggle on the sidelines.

Her appearance at the iconic London train station alongside husband William and brother-in-law Harry came as a surprise to onlookers as they joined cast members from the new Paddington 2 movie at an event involving children from the charities they support.

Kate delighted fans when she danced with one of the actors inside a Paddington Bear costume to the sound of calypso band D-Line, who played on the soundtrack of the first and second Paddington films.

The young royals met with actor Hugh Bonneville and other cast members of Paddington 2, along with 130 children from approximately a dozen of the 30 organisations they support.

Today marks Kate's second public appearance since Kensington Palace officially announced her third pregnancy on 4 September and that she was suffering from severe morning sickness, more specifically hyperemesis gravidarum – which stopped her from accompanying her son Prince George on his first day of school last month.

William recently said that his wife was "feeling much better", and judging by today's appearance it seems as though the symptoms have eased.

Kensington Palace tweeted images of the royals at the station earlier this afternoon with the caption: "Their Royal Highnesses meet cast and crew from #Paddington2 who will join guests on their journey through the English countryside".