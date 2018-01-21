Swimsuit model Kate Upton is turning up the heat in the middle of winter. Once again, the wife of baseball star Justin Verlander has shared a sensational throwback picture – showing off her svelte figure to send her 5 million plus followers into a frenzy.

Known for her voluptuous looks, the blonde beauty cut a stunning figure in the shot. Decked in a royal blue racerback dress, her curves were on display in all their glory. Upton added further drama to the picture by strategically placing her hands on her hips – a move which clearly made the shot even better.

Her skintight outfit was accessorised with a metallic cuff and a well-coiffed hairstyle, ensuring that her dramatic style attracted maximum attention.

"@voguemagazine #throwback," the 25-year-old supermodel simply captioned the Instagram photo. While her followers are used to seeing her in such glam avatars, the latest look is clearly a fan-favourite.

"Why are you so gorgeous?" an impressed fan asked in the comments' section, as a second one went on to rave about the blonde stunner, adding, "One of the most attractive woman I've ever seen."

"That dress looks so amazing on you," gushed a third fan as another went on to share, "My daughter supposedly is your mini me! It's adorable!"

Meanwhile, someone else couldn't resist but talk about her "stunning" body-hugging outfit. "Sensational blue on a stunning young lady @kateupton!! Fabulous missy!!" commented the Instagram user.

While most people seemed to be in awe of The Layover actress, a few of her fans criticised the magazine shot, claiming it was "photoshopped". "Gorgeous but looking a little 'touched up'," one of the comments read.

Another critic wrote, "Always hot but you should tell them no touch-ups next time."

"So photoshopped. Get real honey," accused another fan.

Of late, the model has been on a photo-sharing spree, sparking quite a few meltdowns with one saucy upload after another. Decked in white against a mesmerising background of a beach and ocean, Upton looked nothing less than sensational in the series of photos.